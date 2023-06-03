WATERTOWN — With the big day just weeks away, the 10 City Council candidates — and two write-ins — are already gearing up for the June 27 primary.
In the last several days, campaign signs began popping up all around the city.
And with 10 people seeking two seats with four-year terms, there are going to be a lot of those signs dotting people’s yards.
Michelle R. LaFave, Democratic commissioner with the Jefferson County Board of Elections, confirmed that 10 council candidates are the most to ever run in a city primary.
Previously, nine candidates ran for council in 2019, she said.
Her office is also gearing up for a busy primary.
It’s going to be interesting how candidates run in such a crowded field.
“If they want to get their name out there, they just have to talk to a lot of people,” Ms. LaFave said.
Councilman Patrick J. Hickey is running for reelection. Former Councilman Leonard J. Spaziani is in the race.
Former council candidates Benjamin P. Shoen, Douglas E. Osborne Jr., T.J. Babcock and Jason M. Traynor also will be running.
Political newcomers Maryellen J. Blevins, Robert O. Kimball, Clifford H. Lashway and Michael J. Wratchford round out the field.
Former candidate Aaron Clemons and Brian M. Watson have announced that they are running as write-in candidates.
Former Mayor Jeffrey M. Graham is hosting each of the candidates on his noon Hotline show on WATN AM 1240. All the candidates also have been invited to a forum on May 19.
Polls will be open on primary day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. Early voting is June 17-25.
The primary also will be the first time that the Board of Elections will not be using two city polling stations,
The two Jefferson County election commissioners have decided to not use the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station on South Massey Street and Midtown Towers on Mechanic Street as polling places for the June primary and the November general election.
That leaves three polling places in the city this year as the election commissioners put the other two on pause. Voters will be assigned to vote at one of the three other polling stations.
In the fall, Councilwomen Lisa A. Ruggiero and Sarah V. Compo Pierce are running against each other for mayor in the November election.
