WATERTOWN — Francee Calarco can tell when crow season starts.
The driveway and parking lot at her Keyes Avenue funeral home gets covered with crow feces and has to be cleaned up.
“The crows are back,” she said Wednesday.
It’s already time to get the water hose out at the funeral home, so people attending calling hours won’t be greeted by such a mess.
“We’re compelled to clean it up and it can be labor intensive,” Ms. Calarco said.
Showing up nightly at dusk, thousands of the pesky birds roost in trees around Watertown every year and stick around until the weather warms up in early spring.
The crows like to go into urban areas, like Watertown, because temperatures are higher than in the country, where they feed and stay during the day in the winter and before moving into the city at night.
For years, the Jefferson County Historical Society’s museum has been ground zero for the crows roosting.
As president of the museum board, she’s had to deal with crows there, too,
“It smells,” Ms. Calarco said.
On Monday night, Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. mentioned the Washington Street landmark during a discussion of the upcoming crow hazing season.
That night, the City Council approved a new agreement with Loomacres Wildlife Management, Warnerville, to conduct crow hazing for the city. City officials have expressed concerns about the health hazards of crow droppings.
The company will be paid $16,238 over the three years to chase the crows out downtown and neighborhoods. Wildlife biologists will use basically the same hazing methods they’ve had in the past.
They include the use of spotlights, specialized remote-controlled aircraft, playing distress calls, firing pyrotechnics, using hand-held lasers and paint ball markers. The biologists also can use lethal methods on a limited basis.
The city and the company have not set a date for the first hazing session.
But Geoffrey T. Urda, a city planner involved in the crow hazing efforts, said “it’s extremely important” for residents to report crow sightings to Loomacres, so they can plan where to go in the city to haze them.
When she’s seen crows in the city, Ms. Calarco has made sure to let Loomacres know the locations, she said.
The hazing seems to be working. After hazing was completed last season, the company all but declared victory in its war against the crows, and the crow population in the city continues to decrease every winter.
Eight years ago, as many as 30,000 crows roosted in trees in and around downtown when Loomacres took over the hazing efforts in 2011.
This past winter, between 10,000 and 12,000 crows made downtown their home.
To report a crow flock
The toll-free number to report crow activities is 1-800-243-1462, ext. 1. To report crow activities online, go to www.airportwildlife.com/crows.php or click on the link on the city’s home page at www.watertown-ny.gov. The link will appear in the center of the page in the “Press Releases” column.
