CLAYTON — After a two-year break, Pearl Seas Cruises will bring its 210-person ship, the Pearl Mist, back to Clayton this year.
Once in May and again in September, the Pearl Mist will dock at the Frink Park quay, unloading its passengers for a day of fun in Clayton, coordinated in conjunction with Clayton Island Tours.
According to Pearl Seas spokesperson Alexa G. Paolella, the cruises stopped in 2020, as a result of the pandemic, and the company has just begun offering its international trips again this year.
“Pearl Seas Cruises is thrilled to be cruising again this year,” she said. “With the 2022 season about to start, we look forward to exploring with our guests again aboard our small ship, Pearl Mist, visiting the ports, towns and communities we have missed during the long pause in cruising over the past 2 years.”
The Pearl Mist has been visiting Clayton twice annually since 2014. Clayton Island Tours manager and group coordinator Debbie L. Scholes has been orchestrating tours and activities for cruise-goers since they began.
“They’re here for a day; they dock at about 7 a.m. and they’re off the dock at 3 p.m.,” she said.
She said the tour groups, which typically include about 150 people throughout the day, visit the Antique Boat Museum, travel to a wine tasting at Coyote Moon vineyard, and patronize the shops and restaurants in Clayton’s downtown.
“It’s wonderful for the village,” Mrs. Scholes said.
Most of the Pearl Mist’s stops before Clayton are in Canada, and Mrs. Scholes said Clayton’s chief of police, Kevin J. Patenaude, who is also a captain with Clayton Island Tours, helped to orchestrate the required checks and security for international travelers.
“He was very involved, he does the regulations for getting them off the ship and getting them back on,” Mrs. Scholes said.
