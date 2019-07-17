FORT DRUM — Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!
More than 30 Cub Scouts and Scout leaders from the Tri-Rivers and Northern Lights districts of the Longhouse Council of the Boy Scouts of America participated in an evening twilight camp on Tuesday.
Dens known as lions, tigers, wolves, bears, and WEBELOS, participated in various activities, including games, shooting sports, making slime, and crafting a fishing pole.
This year’s four-day camp theme was Beneath the Sea. Scouts had the opportunity to learn about fish species throughout the event.
