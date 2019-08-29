CAPE VINCENT — The state Department of Transportation is gearing up to replace a culvert along Route 12E between Cape Vincent and Clayton that will necessitate traffic detours for about three months in the Millens Bay area.
It is expected that the detour will be put in place the second week of September, according to Michael R. Flick, spokesman for DOT’s Region 7. He said variable message boards will be deployed shortly after Labor Day to alert motorists prior to the road’s closure. There has been some preparatory work taking place in the area, but this work has not necessitated the closure of the road.
Mr. Flick said the culvert over a feeder creek to Millens Bay is not an exceptionally large structure, but it is deep, requiring a considerable amount of time to excavate the existing culvert and then backfill the site to accommodate the new structure. He said concrete work will also take some time.
“Once the route is closed to traffic, it is expected that the repairs will be complete in approximately three months,” Mr. Flick said in an email.
For motorists approaching Cape Vincent along Route 12E from Clayton, the detour will take them south onto County Route 8, also commonly known as Millens Bay Road, until County Route 8 intersects with County Route 4. Motorists will then travel west on County Route 4 until reconnecting with Route 12E south of the village.
The culvert is being replaced as part of $5.9 million in projects announced in August by DOT to replace culverts in Jefferson, Lewis and Franklin counties. In addition to the Millens Bay projects, culverts are being replaced on Route 126 over Spencer Creek in the town of Croghan, on Route 30 over Follensby Clear Pond in the town of Santa Clara, and on Route 458 over Alder Brook, also in Santa Clara.
