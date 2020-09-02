WATERTOWN — Seven paving projects across Jefferson County are complete, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday, improving travel and enhancing safety on roadways throughout the county.
The paving projects, which total $5 million, resurfaced portions of seven state highways totaling 64 lane miles. The work, which was part of the state’s ongoing commitment to create a more modern and resilient transportation system, will improve travel and enhance safety along some of the north country’s most vital connectors. The work will also boost access to businesses and recreational activities throughout the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario communities, a release from the governor’s office said.
“As New York recovers from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is absolutely critical that we continue to make investments in our infrastructure that keep people on the move and ensure the economic vitality of our state,” Gov. Cuomo said.
The paving projects include: Sixteen lane miles of Route 12 from Watertown’s city line to the intersection of Routes 12 and 180 in the town of Clayton; ten lane miles of Route 12F between the village of Dexter in the town of Hounsfield and the city of Watertown; twelve lane miles of Route 126 between the city of Watertown and the intersection of Route 126 and County Route 163 in the town of Rutland; ten lane miles of Route 26 between the intersections of Routes 26 and 37 in the town of Theresa and the intersection of Route 26 and County Route 192 at Browns Corners in the town of Alexandria; ten lane miles of Route 289 between the intersection of Routes 289 and 193 in the town of Ellisburg and the intersection of Routes 289 and 178 in the town of Adams; four lane miles of Route 3 between the hamlet of Felts Mills and the intersection of Route 3 and Wilton Road in the town of Rutland; and two lane miles of Route 342 between the intersection of Routes 342 and 37 and the intersection of Route 342 and Interstate-81 in the town of Pamelia.
“These resurfacing projects will boost the North Country’s economy and make it easier for residents and visitors alike to experience the region’s picturesque landscape and exciting recreational activities,” the governor said.
The state Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said cost-efficient paving projects such as the ones just completed in Jefferson County are “smart investments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.