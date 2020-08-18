WATERTOWN — City officials are still waiting for the governor to sign home rule legislation that would reduce the number of City Court judges to one full-time and a part-time judge.
The home rule legislation is designed to resolve the issue of reducing the number of full-time City Court judges and avoid a $3.1 million court expansion that was pushed by the Office of Court Administration.
At Friday’s Thompson Park pool ribbon-cutting, Mayor Jeffrey Smith thanked Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, for sponsoring the home rule legislation and getting it passed in their legislative houses.
But Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo confirmed that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has not signed the bill, adding that “it could take some time.”
“We will review the bill,” said Jason Conwall, the governor’s Deputy Communications Director.
The governor’s office won’t give a timeline when the bill will be reviewed. To date, the bill has not been delivered to the governor to be signed, according to nysenate.gov.
The second courtroom has been a bone of contention for Mayor Smith and the City Council, who contend that it’s not needed. Stopping the project and reducing the number of City Court judges was a campaign issue for Mayor Smith last fall.
At the request of the mayor, the legislation would revert to a 2014 law that created the second full-time City Court judge. A 1973 state law requires that judges have their own courtrooms.
But Judge James P. Murphy, who serves as administrative judge for the Fifth Judicial District, determined a need for a second courtroom because of an increase in usage by adding a special drug and opioid court and plans for creating a new veterans’ court.
Judge Murphy said on Tuesday that he has submitted his report on the project to the state court administration. In his cover letter, he made it known to the court administration that the state legislature passed the home rule bill, he said.
Judge Murphy was unaware that the governor hadn’t signed it yet and didn’t know if he would.
“I haven’t heard anything in the last month,” he said.
It was unclear on Tuesday how long the governor has to act on the bill because state lawmakers were in session in July, it was not a scheduled session and the 10-day rule, which stipulates that it would become law no matter whether it is signed or vetoed, might not apply.
If a bill is sent to the governor when the Legislature is out of session, the governor has 30 days to make a decision. Failure to act has the same effect as a veto, called a “pocket veto.” Yet the governor might decide to do something else.
If the city doesn’t complete the second court project, Judge Murphy has warned the city will still have to make the City Court facilities in City Hall compliant with the American with Disabilities Act, so a series of improvements still would need to be done.
Mayor Smith has wanted the home rule legislation passed now because City Court Judge Eugene R. Renzi is likely to vacate the city judgeship in January. He is running for Jefferson County Surrogate Court judge.
For several years, the city has slowly worked on the court expansion project. Former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. tried to move the project along before he left office in December.
With the cajoling of administrative court Judge James C. Tormey III, the City Council informally agreed in March 2019 to go forward with the renovations, but the project became stalled following Judge Tormey’s sudden death 14 months ago.
That’s when Judge Murphy became involved in the city.
Johnson Newspaper Corp. reporter Kate Lisa contributed to this story.
