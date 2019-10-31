CLAYTON — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo may announce which north country communities will be receiving funding for shoreline defense and economic growth through the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative today at the Clayton Opera House.
A schedule released from the governor’s office reports that he will make an unspecified announcement at 1:10 p.m. at the opera house, about the time of the scheduled REDI funding allocations announcement. Local officials and other stakeholders were invited to attended the REDI announcement on the first floor of the opera house. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m.
The governor has also been scheduled to make an unspecified announcement at 11 a.m. at the Sheldon Ballroom in Oswego.
High water levels of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River flooded homes, submerged docks, inundated and eroded shorelines in waterfront cities, towns and villages this year and in 2017.
The $300 million initiative, also know as REDI, aims to aid affected communities by helping fund infrastructure projects that bolster their defense against future inundation, as well as generate economic development. Of the $300 million the state has allocated for the REDI initiative, $20 million has been earmarked for homeowner assistance, $20 million has been allocated for business resiliency projects and $15 million has been set aside for a regional dredging effort.
The regional planning committee for REDI that represents Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties submitted more than 200 private and public projects for state funding in September.
Funding requests recommended by the committee include $11 million for the village of Waddington’s wastewater system, $10.6 million for the town of Henderson’s wastewater system, $2 million for the city of Ogdensburg’s Maple City Trail, $1.295 million for the Fort de la Presentation’s interpretive trail in Ogdensburg, and various projects in Alexandria Bay, Clayton, Cape Vincent, Sackets Harbor and other areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.