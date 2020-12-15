WATERTOWN — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed home rule legislation Tuesday that will reduce the number of City Court judges from two full-time to one full-time and avoid a costly court project for the city.
City Attorney Robert J. Slye said he just learned the governor signed the bill Tuesday afternoon.
He credited Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and local legislators, state Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk and Sen. Patricia Ritchie, for working on making a change to a full-time and a part-time City Court judge position.
“It’s a great day,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said. “It’s a great day for the city of Watertown. I’m ecstatic. We persevered.”
With the governor signing the bill, the city will not have to go forward with a $3.1 million court expansion project in City Hall.
In 2013, the city was forced to make a part-time judge into full-time as the result of state legislation.
Mr. Slye said the work of the mayor and the two local state lawmakers corrects “a wrong thing in the first place.”
The home rule legislation will go into effect Jan. 1.
