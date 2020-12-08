WATERTOWN — The governor has until next Tuesday to decide if he will sign legislation to reduce two full-time City Court judges to a full- and part-time judge.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo agreed last week to allow legislation to eliminate a full-time City Court judge to be delivered to him for his consideration.
But city officials are waiting to see if he decides to sign it.
He has six more days to do so.
“We have until Dec. 15 to act,” according to a statement from Senior Advisor to the Governor Rich Azzopardi on Tuesday. “The bill remains under review.”
For months, city officials have tried to get Gov. Cuomo to sign a home rule bill.
The home rule legislation is designed to resolve the issue of reducing the number of full-time City Court judges and avoid a $3.1 million court expansion pushed by the state Office of Court Administration.
“It will save the state money and it will save city taxpayers money,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said Monday night.
The mayor also reiterated that state legislators overwhelmingly approved the home rule legislation last spring.
For the second time, officials sent a letter to the governor’s office urging him to sign it. On Monday night, they also unanimously passed a resolution expressing that same sentiment.
The governor had to formally request to have the bill delivered to him before he could decide to sign it.
If he doesn’t, the city will have to start the home rule process all over again and get both the state Assembly and Senate to pass another version of the legislation next year.
The bill would undo a 2013 law that created the second judge.
To force the issue, Mayor Smith won’t appoint a new full-time judge to the seat left vacant by the election of City Court Judge Eugene Renzi. He was elected Nov. 3 to the Jefferson County Surrogate Court.
The second courtroom has been a bone of contention for Mayor Smith and the City Council, who contend it’s not needed. Stopping the project and reducing the number of City Court judges was a campaign issue for Mayor Smith last year.
City officials were unable to say Monday night whether it was a sign that the governor will sign it now that he asked for the bill to be delivered to him.
Johnson Newspaper Corp. reporter Kate Lisa contributed to this story.
