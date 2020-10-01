WATERTOWN — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will wait to decide whether he’ll veto a bill to reduce the number of City Court judges until his office talks “to all the stakeholders” about the issue.
The home rule legislation is designed to resolve the issue of reducing the number of full-time City Court judges and avoid a $3.1 million court expansion pushed by the Office of Court Administration. The bill would undo a 2013 law that created the second judge.
In a letter last week from City Attorney Robert J. Slye, the city urged Gov. Cuomo to sign the bill that would reduce the number of full-time judges from two to one and make the second jurist part-time.
In an Aug. 20 letter, Marc Bloustein, counsel for the Office of Court Administration, urged the governor to veto the bill.
“The bill remains under review. We have received the letter from the attorneys and we will be engaging in discussions with all stakeholders to talk through the issues,” according to a statement earlier this week from Jason Conwall, deputy communications director with Gov. Cuomo’s office.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, who campaigned last year about stopping the $3.1 million court project, said Thursday he hasn’t been contacted by the governor’s office about the issue.
“But I would be happy to talk to the governor’s office why we can’t afford the court project,” he said.
Both Mr. Slye and Mr. Bloustein have accused each other of claiming incorrect information in their letters about the issue.
It’s unclear whether the governor will veto the bill, which was introduced by state Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, on behalf of the city in the state Legislature.
This year’s session for both the state Assembly and Senate have been completed. Gov. Cuomo has not “called for” the bill, according to Michael Schenk, an aide for Assemblyman Walczyk said.
The governor cannot act on the bill until he receives it.
While the Legislature is in session, Gov. Cuomo has 10 days to sign or veto bills passed by both houses. The governor’s failure to sign or veto a bill within the 10-day period means it becomes law automatically.
If a bill is sent to the governor when the state Legislature is out of session, the rules are a bit different. At such times, Gov. Cuomo has 30 days in which to make a decision, and failure to act, called a “pocket veto,” has the same effect as a veto.
City officials contend that the court project is not needed and say they cannot afford it. Among their arguments, state court officials have said the city still must complete major repairs to court facilities to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A 1973 state law requires judges have their own courtrooms.
