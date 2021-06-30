ALEXANDRIA BAY — More than $538,000 worth of smuggled pull-tab lottery tickets was seized by U.S. customs officers at the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry recently.
On June 22, officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 21 skids, or deck pallets, at the port of entry. They inspected a commercial shipment invoiced as “bingo paper” with a country of origin listed as the United States. A further inspection revealed pull-tab tickets with the country of origin marked as the United Kingdom.
An appraisal of the merchandise was done Tuesday, which resulted in the value being determined at $538,736. It was seized due to a false invoice as the merchandise was allegedly imported contrary to law as smuggled goods into the country.
“This seizure is just another example of CBP’s complex mission and the outstanding skills and knowledge of our employees,” said Wendy Ruttan, the Alexandria Bay assistant port director. “Ensuring consumers are purchasing legitimate merchandise is a top priority in our strategic efforts in the trade environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.