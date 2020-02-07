TJ Neary uses a chainsaw to carve a fishing lure out of ice Thursday afternoon in preparation for this weekend’s Fire & Ice Celebration at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton. The event kicked off Thursday evening and will continue throughout the weekend, from 5 to 9 p.m. each night. NNY Living magazine will feature the celebration in its winter issue, which comes out later this month. Just in time for the celebration, a winter storm warning went into effect late Thursday evening and will remain in effect until early Saturday morning. Snow accumulations are expected to reach between eight and 15 inches. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
