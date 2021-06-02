WATERTOWN — Jefferson County residents will be able to dispose of household hazardous waste at the county highway garage on Route 12F this weekend.
On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Development Authority of the North Country, Jefferson County and the state Department of Environmental Conservation will accept solvents, pesticides, florescent light tubes, pool chemicals, oil paints and aerosol cans at the county highway garage, 21897 County Road 190 in Watertown.
The hazardous waste collection site will not accept empty aerosol cans, motor oil, asbestos, construction debris, explosives or latex paint. It also will not accept electronic waste like televisions or computers.
Only residential households will be able to dispose of waste at the site. Businesses, schools, farms or municipalities may not use the collection site.
More details on DANC’s hazardous household waste collection program can be found at northcountryrecycles.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.