WATERTOWN —Shoppers can obtain free reusable bags from staff from the Development Authority of the North Country on Wednesday at the Salmon Run Mall.
The development authority will offer free reusable bags starting at 10 a.m. in an effort to help consumers transition when the statewide ban on disposable plastic bags from stores takes affect March 1. The ban prohibits most retailers from offering lightweight film plastic bags to customers, although some exceptions apply.
The top form of litter workers at the development authority’s Regional Materials Management Facility in Rodman is lightweight plastic bags. The wind can blow them into fencing, on the ground and in trees. The authority hopes that the ban will help the environment by removing more plastic bags form the waste stream.
