WATERTOWN — The dangerously cold temperatures expected to hit the area today are forcing Watertown City School District to close school.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a wind chill warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties as wind chill values could be as low as 30 to 40 degrees below zero.
The forecast is calling for the high during the day to be near 4 below zero and wind chill values as low as 30 below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.