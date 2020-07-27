CLAYTON — Grace C. Price, the 19-year-old daughter of a Bassmaster competitor, saved a Pennsylvania man from drowning on Saturday afternoon.
According to a release from state police, Roger G. Boston, 68, of Knoxson, Pa., was swimming in the deep end of the pool at Riverside Acres Campground when it appears he suffered a medical event. Mr. Boston fell unconscious and sank to the bottom of the pool, alarming his wife, who called for help.
Ms. Prince, daughter of Bassmaster Elite Series tournament competitor Cliff Prince, of Palatka, Fla., was in the pool area and heard Mrs. Boston’s calls. She dove into the pool and retrieved Mr. Boston, pulling him to the surface at about at 12:17 p.m.
With help from bystanders, Ms. Prince removed Mr. Boston from the pool, where he regained consciousness.
He was taken to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay for an evaluation.
“Ms. Grace ... is credited with saving the life of Mr. Boston,” the state police release states.
