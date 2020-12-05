WATERTOWN — Tiffany Sandvig was driving south on Route 12 when she saw the car in front of her collide nearly head-on with a vehicle, sending her into a panic attack, as in that car was her father’s.
Two cars were totaled on Route 12 shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, near the line that separates the towns of Watertown and Rutland. Three people were taken to the hospital.
Ms. Sandvig witnessed the entire crash as one of the cars involved was carrying her father and her sister’s boyfriend of 13 years. They were in a two-car convoy taking furniture to Copenhagen. She said a vehicle moving in her dad’s direction swerved into his lane and collided with them.
According to the sheriff’s office, a Chevy Cruze was traveling in the same direction ahead of Ms. Sandvig’s family, but would end up making a U-turn. The Cruze made the U-turn successfully, according to the sheriff’s office, but then at some point ended up in the oncoming lane. It’s suspected that alcohol was involved in the crash.
“You don’t want to know what I’m thinking,” Ms. Sandvig said. “I’m a very hostile person when it comes to my family.”
Her father and her sister’s boyfriend were taken to Samaritan Medical Center, as well as the driver of the Chevy Cruze. All were conscious and alert when they left the scene Saturday afternoon.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
“I’m doing a little better,” Ms. Sandvig said. “I was having a panic attack.”
