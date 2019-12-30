WATERTOWN — With his brother City Court Judge Eugene R. Renzi performing the honor, attorney David A. Renzi was sworn in Monday as Jefferson County Court judge.
With family, friends and supporters filling the courtroom, Judge Renzi vowed to treat all those who appear in his court respectfully.
“I pledge to you that I will be an extremely fair judge,” he said.
State Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky, who served as the self-described “master of ceremonies” for the swearing-in event, asked Judge Renzi not to “forget that you were once a lawyer” and remember to also treat attorneys civilly.
“Treat attorneys how you wanted to be treated, not how you were treated in those situations,” the judge said.
Judge McClusky said that Judge Renzi learned many of his values from his family, echoing a statement he had once heard from the new judge’s “Uncle Bobby,” long-time Watertown attorney Robert V. Renzi. “I can honestly say: “He’s a good boy. He comes from a good family,” Judge McClusky said.
Judge Renzi graduated from Watertown High School in 1987, received a bachelor of arts degree at Siena College, Loudonville, in 1991, and earned his juris doctorate from Syracuse University in 1994.
In addition to his private practice, he has served as the justice for the town of Watertown and filled in as an acting Watertown City Court judge on occasion.
Attorney Krystal A. Rupert, who serves as justice for the combined town courts of Montague, Harrisburg and Pinckney, will be Judge Renzi’s law clerk.
