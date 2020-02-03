WATERTOWN — A dead body was found Monday morning on the sidewalk outside of 359 Franklin Street.
Someone notified city police about the body, which has been identified as male, from a nearby parking lot at 10:24 a.m. Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said the man had been dead for at least a few hours, but a possible cause of death could not be pinpointed at that time. Officers believe he was found near his home.
The identity and further information about the man was not released by city police. Lt. Donoghue said an autopsy will be performed, which has been scheduled for Tuesday.
“We don’t have a lot of information,” to share, Lt. Donoghue said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.