WATERTOWN — New Yorkers deciding between political parties are running out of time to change their political affiliations in order to be able to vote in the upcoming primary elections.
A law passed in September extended the deadline for New Yorkers to enroll in political parties, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo said would make it easier for voters to participate in upcoming primary elections.
The new law eliminated the old Oct. 11 deadline and established Feb. 14 as the date by which voters can change what parties they’re enrolled in.
People must change their affiliation by Friday if they want to vote in the presidential primary election on April 28. Congressional and state primaries will be held in June.
Any changes to party enrollments after Friday’s deadline will take effect seven days after the June primary on June 30.
To change parties, people will need to fill out a voter registration form with their new party selected. To ensure the change happens in time, Jefferson County voters should bring their forms to the Board of Elections office in Watertown.
