The state Department of Environmental Conservation is asking for public assistance locating five aluminum beams, also called “spillway stop logs,” that are believed to have been stolen from Perch River Wildlife Management Area last month.
The beams were last seen and photographed July 16, and were missing during a July 23 inspection. The beams are 12 feet long, and measure 9 inches by 6½ inches. Each beam weighs approximately 150 pounds.
Perch River WMA is a protected area in Jefferson County and encompasses more than 8,000 acres in the towns of Brownville, Orleans and Pamelia.
DEC officers are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call investigator Mark Malone at 1-877-457-5680 and reference case No. 20-052836.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.