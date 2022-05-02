BROWNVILLE — Multiple deer were allegedly taken illegally on Pillar Point in Brownville April 25, and the Department of Environmental Conservation is asking the public for information about the incident.
The deer poaching incident allegedly occurred between midnight and 5 a.m in the area of Pillar Point in the town of Brownville.
Environmental Conservation Police Officers are currently investigating the incident that involved multiple deer being killed at multiple locations along different roadways throughout the area.
The DEC is asking residents to review camera footage and to report any vehicles or people caught on camera during those hours. They are also asking residents to report any suspicious vehicles, people or gunshots during those hours.
Those with information can make a report by calling DEC Dispatch at 1-877-457-5680 and referencing case number 22-007456 or by contacting ECO Evan McFee at 315-640-0335.
