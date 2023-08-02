LAFARGEVILLE — The state Department of Environmental Conservation says a town of Orleans man was sent to jail for 30 days because he failed to pay a fine for deer poaching.
Lane Angus, age not available, was remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building by an unidentified Orleans Town Court justice “due to his continued disregard for the Court and State Environmental Conservation Law,” according to a DEC news release.
DEC said that on Oct. 25 two DEC officers began investigating reports of a subject shooting and killing an eight-point buck earlier that week. The subject, Angus, lost his hunting privileges in 2021 for multiple hunting violations and the unlawful harvest of numerous white-tailed deer, DEC said.
During the investigation, the officers determined Angus harvested the eight-point buck despite knowing his hunting privileges were revoked. The officers seized the deer, the rifle used to shoot it, and ticketed Angus for two misdemeanor charges of unlawfully taking big game and hunting while privileges are revoked.
Angus later picked up additional charges for his role in the illegal take of another deer at night, with a light, and from a vehicle, according to DEC. Angus pleaded guilty to the charges in the Orleans Town Court, but failed to pay fines as required by his plea agreement.
The court issued a warrant for his arrest in June and two DEC officers arrested him July 18. The judge ordered Angus remanded to jail at that time.
