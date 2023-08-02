LAFARGEVILLE — The state Department of Environmental Conservation says a town of Orleans man was sent to jail for 30 days because he failed to pay a fine for deer poaching.

Lane Angus, age not available, was remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building by an unidentified Orleans Town Court justice “due to his continued disregard for the Court and State Environmental Conservation Law,” according to a DEC news release.

