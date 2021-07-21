PAMELIA — The state Department of Environmental Conservation is asking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest as part of a criminal mischief investigation.
The DEC Division of Law Enforcement issued a news release Wednesday morning stating they are looking for the individuals as part of an ongoing investigation of an alleged criminal mischief incident at the Perch River Wildlife Management Area in the town of Pamelia on May 14 at about 9:41 p.m.
Anyone with information on the individuals is asked to call environmental conservation police at 315-418-7380 and reference case number 21-010637.
