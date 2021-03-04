CHAUMONT — A DEC officer who was checking licenses of a group of fishermen had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on one of the men who was choking on a piece of venison.
Officer Peter Jackson was conducting routine ice-fishing checks Feb. 20 on Chaumont Bay. He ended up encountering a group of roughly six fishermen who were preparing lunch.
As Mr. Jackson checked their fishing licenses, one of the anglers signaled that another was choking. The fisherman was red in the face, clutching his neck and unable to speak, according to the DEC.
Mr. Jackson performed the maneuver and, on the third thrust, a partially chewed piece of venison flew out of the man’s mouth. The fisherman was immediately able to breathe and decided against further medical attention. He thanked the officer for the life-saving measure.
(0) comments
