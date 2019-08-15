CAPE VINCENT — The state Department of Environmental Conservation has re-opened its Cape Vincent Fisheries Station public aquarium, accessible fishing site and overnight dockage to the public.
The facilities, at 541 Broadway, traditionally open on Memorial Day, but remained closed this year due to high water on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
The facilities, which have no charge for use, are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through the end of September.
