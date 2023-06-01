WATERTOWN — The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday released draft Access and Public Use Plans for Collins Landing and Point Peninsula Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) in Jefferson County for public review and comment.
Collins Landing WMA contains 51 acres of primarily older growth forests and emergent marsh wetland on two parcels adjacent to the St. Lawrence River. The wetlands associated with the WMA and river are important nesting and resting areas for migratory waterfowl, including osprey, bald eagle, northern pike, and muskellunge.
The area is near the base of the U.S. span of the Thousand Islands International Bridge in the town of Orleans, with one parcel to the west of Interstate 81 and the other one to the east side. Both parcels are accessed from Collins Landing Road.
Point Peninsula WMA in the town Lyme contains 1,086 acres abutting Lake Ontario includes grasslands and a natural wetland complex consisting of emergent marsh, shrub/scrub swamp, and floodplain forest. The grasslands on the WMA make up the Point Peninsula Bird Conservation Area, which is part of an Important Bird Area of New York and Grassland Bird Focal Area.
The area is off County Route 57 on the point, about eight miles from Three Mile Bay.
According to DEC. the draft Access and Public Use Plans (APUP) complement the existing Habitat Management Plans (HMPs) for these wildlife management areas and address management objectives for wildlife-dependent activities, access features, and facility maintenance. In conjunction with state regulations governing the use of WMAs (Part 51), the APUPs and HMPs form a comprehensive management plan for each area. These plans guide management for wildlife and public access over a 10-year period, after which DEC will assess conditions and update the plans as needed.
The public is invited to provide comments on the Collins Landing and Point Peninsula draft APUPs for 30 days beginning June 1 and ending July 1. Comments can be sent to: NYSDEC Bureau of Wildlife, Region 6, 317 Washington St. 7th Floor, Watertown, NY, 13601, or by email information.r6@dec.ny.gov with the subject line “Collins Landing WMA draft APUP” for Collins Landing and “Point Peninsula WMA draft APUP” for Point Peninsula.
