BLACK RIVER — Upon the resignation for personal reasons of long-time village mayor Leland J. “Lee” Carpenter, the village Board of Trustees appointed Corey D. Decillis as mayor during Monday’s meeting. Mr. Decillis has been a village trustee since 2010.
Mr. Carpenter’s resignation was effective May 31.
