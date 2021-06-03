WATERTOWN — Famed defense attorney F. Lee Bailey, who died Thursday, testified twice in Jefferson County Court as a lie detector expert.
Mr. Bailey, 87, who was part of O.J. Simpson’s legal “Dream Team,” was called to testify in the murder trial of Joseph R. Leone, who was ultimately acquitted of a 1964 New Year’s Eve triple homicide at an Interstate 81 rest stop about two miles from Watertown.
Mr. Leone had been charged with the brutal murder of Peter W. Egan Jr., his wife, Barbara, and his brother, Gerald, by shooting them gangland style in the head. The murders, known locally as the “Egan murders,” have since been the subject of a book and a docudrama.
Mr. Bailey also testified in 1986 at the trial of William F. Oakes. Oakes, then of Carthage, was convicted of the 1984 murder of Edward V. Goulding in Cape Vincent. However, the murder charge was later dismissed on appeal.
In both instances, Mr. Bailey reportedly accepted no fee for his testimony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.