FORT DRUM — Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III has indicated for the first time that he’s supporting long-debated changes to the military justice system that would remove decisions on prosecuting sexual assault cases from military commanders.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Gen. Austin said he supports taking those sexual assault and related crimes away from the chain of command and letting independent military lawyers handle them.
“It provides us real opportunities to finally end the scourge of sexual assault and sexual harassment in the military,” he said in his statement.
He made the announcement after receiving the final recommendations and complete report of the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment.
The Pentagon has long resisted such a change, but Gen. Austin and other senior leaders are now acknowledging that the military has failed to make progress against sexual assault, so he decided that some changes are needed. The changes also include the way the military handles criminal cases of domestic violence.
His public support for the shift has been eagerly awaited, sending a strong signal to the military and boosting momentum for the change.
The statement came a day before he testified to the House Armed Services Committee amid escalating pressure from Congress to take concrete steps to address sexual assault.
Gen. Austin, a former Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division commander, pledged to work with Congress to make the changes and to present his recommendations to President Joseph R. Biden.
Gen. Austin, who led the Fort Drum post from 2003 to 2005, was confirmed as the first Black defense secretary in January.
