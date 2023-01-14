DEFERIET — Spurred by the dilapidated condition of the former post office building on Anderson Avenue, the village Board of Trustees adopted an unsafe building and structures local law on Wednesday.
The building which originally housed the general store in the 1900s, was a credit union, bank and lastly the post office has been abandoned since 2012 when the U.S. Postal Service closed the office along with several others in Northern New York.
Clint Barlow, who owns property on Parker Avenue adjacent to the post office building, spoke in favor of demolishing the structure during a public hearing on the local law.
“When will it be torn down?” Mr. Barlow inquired, stating pieces of the building have fallen off onto his property. In addition, the state of the former post office has deterred the sale of his property.
Jefferson County Attorney David J. Paulsen explained the processes involved with the local law.
He said first a structure would have to be deemed unsafe in compliance with the law, be condemned by the code enforcement officer and then the municipality could tear down the structure.
The village would have to bear the initial cost of demolition, which would be added to the property owner’s tax bill. Any unpaid village taxes are relevied to the county annually. The county then reimburses the village for all reasonable costs associated with the demolition.
Mr. Paulsen also noted the county could offer in-kind services such as help with hauling demolition debris.
Village resident Harry Peck questioned where the up-front funds would come from. Village treasurer Stephen Smith said funds are available in the budget and there would be no additional burden on taxpayers.
The local law will take effect upon filing with the state Secretary of State’s office.
