Village adopts unsafe building law

The former Post Office building on Anderson Avenue in Deferiet has fallen into disrepair and has spurred the village Board of Trustees to pass an unsafe building and structures local law. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers Corp.

DEFERIET — Spurred by the dilapidated condition of the former post office building on Anderson Avenue, the village Board of Trustees adopted an unsafe building and structures local law on Wednesday.

The building which originally housed the general store in the 1900s, was a credit union, bank and lastly the post office has been abandoned since 2012 when the U.S. Postal Service closed the office along with several others in Northern New York.

