DEFERIET — The village board of trustees has set a special meeting to hire an accounting firm at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in the village municipal building, 68 Riverside Drive.
Deferiet board to hold special meeting to hire accounting firm
-
- Updated
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Morris installed as St. Lawrence University's 19th president
- Yankees offense continues disappearing act in 5-0 loss as Astros take 3-0 series lead
- Ogdensburg Breast Health Center cares for breast cancer patients
- High school roundup: Gouverneur pounces on Malone to clinch second place in football standings
- Blotter: Watertown city police activity
- College roundup: Cherkowski helps Clarkson top rival St. Lawrence in Ice Breaker tourney finale
- Village of Canton trustees will state opposition to solar project
- New solar-powered bus shelter open in Potsdam; public transit announced record-breaking month
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.