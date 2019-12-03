Deferiet denies credit to fire dept., home owner
DEFERIET — During its November meeting, the village Board of Trustees denied the waiver of fees on water and sewer bills. The Deferiet Volunteer Fire Department requested a waiver of late fees because they lost a bill. A home owner, Jeff Graham, who rented his house, requested the waiver of penalties. The board concurred the charges were valid and felt the fees should stand in accordance with village law.

