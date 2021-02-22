DEFERIET — Due to a possible exposure to the coronavirus, the village’s two Department of Public Works employees have been quarantined.
As a result, the normal Monday trash pickup was canceled this week and will be collected March 3, after the quarantine is lifted. The next recycling pickup will be March 4.
Mayor Janet Zando said that as a precaution, the village’s office has been closed and the budget meeting scheduled for Monday was canceled and has not yet been rescheduled.
