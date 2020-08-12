CARTHAGE — Deferiet Fire Department recently held their annual banquet at the fire station, under the direction of Fire Chief Troy Babcock. Departmental officers were sworn into their current positions with Chief Babcock, First. Assistant Chief Shawn Rosengill and Second Assistant Chief Joe Kuehnle commanding.
During the banquet Canon Sam Lundy, Jefferson County fire chaplain, bless the department’s recently acquired fire engine.
Mayor Janet Zando expressed the appreciation of the village fire departments service to the community, and the wives of former firefighters were acknowledged.
According to Mayor Zando who is the former village historian, the fire department was established 1948 and incorporated in 1954. Charter members included the mayor’s father Mario Zando, Aloysius “Alex” Nabewaniec and Michael Miterko, all of whom are deceased but Mr. Miterko’s wife Doreen and Mr. Nabewaniec’s son, Edward J. were present and recognized.
“We are under so much turmoil at this time and I want the current members of the fire department and their families to know the community appreciates them,” the mayor said.
Mr. Nabewaniec was honored for 55 years active service in the department and presented a plaque. “It is great that he has stuck at it this long,” Chief Babcock said, noting the veteran firefighter has served in many capacities including interior firefighter. “He is still active as the fire police chief.”
Mr. Nabewaniec, joined in 1965 in part because his father served and also since it was part of being a community member.
“It was something to do in the village to help the community,” he said.
Over the years a lot has changed in fire service said the veteran firefighter.
“There are a lot of schools,” he said. “That’s a big problem with the younger kids. They have to work, care for their family and don’t have the time for all the training. The state demands too much but doesn’t want to give the benefits of the paid guys.”
The 55-year firefighter said there have been “good times and bad times” but the fire which sticks in his mind is the Carthage Block fire which occurred in March 2002.
