DEFERIET — Following the April 13 public hearing, the village board of trustees passed the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year with a decrease in the tax rate.
The $1,210,000 total budget includes $685,000 in the general fund, $225,000 in the water fund and $300,000 in the sewer fund.
The 2021-22 budget totaled $2,175,000, including a $900,000 sewer capital fund budget that has been reconciled. The tax base increased from $25,354,058 in the 2021-22 budget to $25,931,343 in the 2023-23 budget.
The newly approved budget has a tax levy of $194,485, decreased 6.28% from last year’s $208,832. With the lower amount to be raised by taxes, there will be a 50 cent decrease in the tax rate from $8 per $1,000 of accessed property value to $7.50.
“After buildings, roads and other infrastructure improvements have been brought up to date with improvements and equipment, the mayor and village board thought it was fiscally responsible to decrease the tax rate with a reasonable amount to give the village residents a break,” said village treasurer James E. Yuhas.
He said he felt “very good” about the budget.
“It is physically sound and the decrease of the preliminary tax rate would be permanent and not just for one or two years,” the treasurer said.
With the decrease in tax levy, there was no need for the board to pass a tax cap override.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.