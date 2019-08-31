DEFERIET — When a U.S. warship brought down an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz in July, it did so using technology developed by a company co-founded by a Deferiet native and Carthage Central School graduate.
Lee A. Dingman, a 1996 Carthage alumnus, is president and chief commercial officer of Ascent Vision Technologies Inc., a company in Bozeman, Mont., that has been at the forefront of innovation in the counter unmanned aerial systems that have been deployed worldwide in support of multiple U.S. military branches and allied nations.
The company’s chief product is the eXpeditionary Mobile Air Defense Integrated System (X-MADIS) which “detects, locates, tracks, identifies and defeats” unmanned aerial systems, or drones, Mr. Dingman said during a recent visit to the north country.
The system combines the capabilities of radar, optics, radio frequency detection and electronic command and control mitigation of the unmanned aircraft. The X-MADIS is unique in that it accomplishes the mission while the unit is either permanently mounted in a fixed location or traveling at speeds in excess of 30 mph on the back of a vehicle, according to information provided by AVT.
On July 17, in a move President Donald Trump later referred to as a “hostile act,” an Iranian drone flew within 1,000 yards of the USS Boxer amphibious warship and reportedly ignored multiple warnings to stand down. A variant of the MADIS family, the Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System (L-MADIS), was used to jam the drone’s controls, bringing it down.
Mr. Dingman, a 2000 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, served nine years of military service as an infantry officer in the Army and is a combat veteran of the Iraqi War. After leaving the military, he was the national sales manager for the Wound Care division of the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, the largest nonprofit tissue bank in the country. While working at the foundation, he met Tim Sheehy, leading to the two co-founding AVT, of which Mr. Sheehy is now chief executive officer. For a while, Mr. Dingman worked both jobs, but when “both started to grow too fast,” he had to pick one. He said his military service provided motivation for him to pursue his career in the defense industry.
“I’m a military guy by nature; I really appreciated the military,” he said. “I kind of went back to my roots of serving. So many of my friends are in the command of posts all over the world. I want to support the guys down-range.”
Today, AVT has about 100 employees in Montana alone. In addition to its headquarters in Bozeman, it has a second main location in Greensboro, N.C., which is were Mr. Dingman lives. The company also has locations in Indiana and Arizona, as well as Melbourne, Sydney and Port MacQuarie, Australia, so Mr. Dingman is a frequent traveler.
He said he has thought about moving some of the business to Jefferson County, but said, “It’s really hard from a tax standpoint.”
“I’d love to move it back up here,” he said. “I never say never; you never know where it’s going.”
