DEFERIET — Following a Wednesday public hearing facilitated by Zoom online service, the village of Deferiet passed its $2,159,140 budget for the fiscal year starting June 1.
Village residents were notified of the public hearing through a newsletter and invited to join in the meeting using their phones or computers. However, only one resident dialed in.
The adopted budget is up $134,140 from last year’s $2,025,000 spending plan. However, the tentative tax levy for the 2020-21 fiscal year is $197,680, down from last year’s figure of $201,357. The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed property value will remain at $8.
“Our board members work very diligently to keep the budget within reason and they all have the taxpayers’ interest in mind,” village Mayor Janet Zando said. “I cannot tell you how fortunate Deferiet is to have Jim Yuhas as treasurer. He is a wizard with numbers, and without his great financial mind, we would never have had the reserve on hand in order to purchase the new pickup in last year’s budget, nor the new tractor/loader in this year’s budget.”
The pickup truck with a sander/plow attachment will replace a 10-year-old truck, according to the village newsletter. The purchase of the backhoe/loader with reserve cash will replace current machinery that is 26 years old.
Mr. Yuhas said he was pleased with the budget.
“A change in revenues downward would make us change some expenses at the same rate,” he pointed out. “This 2020-2021 budget is very strong.”
The budget includes a pay raise for the Department of Public Works superintendent from $16.75 to $17 per hour.
Since the water improvement debt came in at a lower amount than first expected, the base water rate for the coming year will be reduced by $10 from $110 to $100. However, the sewer rate will increase by $20 from $205 to $225 quarterly due to a capital improvement project for the sewer treatment plant that was built in 1982.
