Deferiet passes budget with no tax rate increase

DEFERIET — With no comment during the public hearing, the village Board of Trustees passed its $2,175,000 budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year at the April 14 meeting.
The spending plan is up $15,860 from last year’s $2,159,140 budget. The tentative tax levy for the coming year is $202,832, up $5,152 from last year’s $197,680 raised by taxes. The tax rate will remain unchanged at $8 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Anticipating no change in the tax rate, the board did not pass a tax cap override.
“It’s a very good budget,” said village treasurer James Yuhas. “The village has a very stable tax base and infrastructure in the village is up to date.”
Following an executive session concerning personnel, the board decided to increase the pay raise for a Department of Public Works employee from 50 cents to $1 per hour. They also reinstated Terry McKeever as the zoning enforcement officer. The budget was then passed.
