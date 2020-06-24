DEFERIET — Department of Public Works superintendent Keith Heames reported to the village Board of Trustees at the June meeting that the new tractor had arrived.
The tractor with backhoe, purchased on state contract from Walldroff Farm Equipment of Watertown at a cost of $69,000, replaces a 35-year-old tractor.
