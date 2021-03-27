DEFERIET — After years of planning, the village sewer plant renovation is underway.
According to project manager Robert Boliver of BCA Architects & Engineers of Watertown, the electrical work began March 22 on the plant, which is located on Riverside Drive near the Deferiet Volunteer Fire Department. He expects the project to be completed by August.
DC Building Systems of Watertown is the general contractor on the $750,000 construction project, which will make improvements to the plant that was built in 1982.
In 2016, utilizing a $30,000 grant through the North Country Regional Economic Development Council, BCA conducted a study on the village sewer system.
Documents provided by the firm at that time stated, “No work would be completed on the collection system. The influent pump station would be replaced completely. Some components at the treatment plant would be fixed but not replaced.”
Mr. Boliver said the renovation will bring the sewer plant up to standards and includes the installation of a new standby electrical generator.
“We will check the waste water basins which many need some service and repainting,” Mr. Boliver said. “We will add control automation to make it more efficient and do aeration improvements.”
According to village treasurer James Yuhas, there have been no major updates to the plant since the construction and the Department of Environmental Conservation has mandated upgrades be made to improve discharge.
The treasurer said the total cost of the project is $1,150,000 with $530,000 coming from the village, $140,000 from the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation and $480,000 from a USDA Rural Development grant.
“Would have not qualified for funding if the project were not necessary,” Mr. Yuhas pointed out.
The village board was proactive, increasing the sewer rate in small increments over the past few years as they had done previously for the water project. Therefore there is no tax increase due to the project.
