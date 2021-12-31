Deferiet sewer project nearly completed

DEFERIET — Except for a few cosmetic touches, which will have to wait until spring, and the installation of a backup generator which got caught up in the supply chain, the village sewer plant renovation is complete.
Renovations to the plant, on Riverside Drive near the Deferiet Volunteer Fire Department, included the replacement of the influent pump station and the installation of a new standby electrical generator.
According to project manager Robert Boliver of BCA Architects & Engineers, Watertown, the renovation will bring the sewer plant up to standards with aeration improvements and the addition of control automation to make it more efficient.
In 2016, utilizing a $30,000 grant through the North Country Regional Economic Development Council, BCA conducted a study on the village sewer system.
According to village Treasurer James Yuhas, there have been no major updates to the plant since its construction in 1982, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation has mandated upgrades be made to improve discharge.
“Most people take their sewer system for granted until they have a problem,” village Mayor Janet Zando said. “One of the village’s priorities was to upgrade our treatment plant to keep the 1982 plant from having a major problem. If our village treatment plant has a problem, it would affect all the residents. Our main concern is to stay ahead of any problems.”
The treasurer said the total cost of the project was $1,150,000 with $530,000 coming from the village through a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan at 1.75% interest; $140,000 from the New York State Environmental Facilities Corp.; and $480,000 from a USDA Rural Development grant.
“Would have not qualified for funding if the project were not necessary,” Mr. Yuhas pointed out.
The village board was proactive, increasing the sewer rate in small increments over the past few years as they had done previously for the water project. Therefore there is no rate increase due to the project.
Scott and Josh Langlois, of Driscoll Masonry Restoration, Dannemora, repair the masonry on the Deferiet wastewater treatment plant in the spring as part of upgrades to the facility. Provided photo
