DEFERIET — The village board of trustees will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the municipal building, 68 Riverside Drive, to discuss the treasurer’s position.
Latest News
- High school football: General Brown earns four stars with stellar defensive effort
- Deferiet to hold meeting Tuesday on treasurer’s position
- High school football roundup: Indian River cruises past Camden in Class B matchup
- OFA claims NAC football title, stopping Gouverneur’s long run
- High school roundup: Watertown’s Boomhower captures Frontier League diving crown
- College basketball: Renewed energy greets Syracuse men’s squad for 2022-23 season
- College hockey: Special teams carry SLU men past Colorado, 5-1
- Brasher Falls native Lalonde wins NHL head coaching debut
Most Popular
-
New Massena restaurant offers American-style homemade comfort food
-
4-year-old dead after accident on Amish farm in Rutland
-
Gouverneur woman scheduled to plead guilty to Treyanna Summerville homicide
-
Ryan’s Lookout restaurant for sale in Henderson
-
Potsdam Central superintendent search down to one finalist
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.