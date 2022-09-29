DEFERIET — The village board of trustees has called an emergency meeting for 4:45 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 68 Riverside Drive, to discuss the treasurer’s position.
Deferiet to hold special meeting Monday on treasurer’s position
