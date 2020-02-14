WATERTOWN — A section of West Main Street is closed for two more days as another building is demolished.
The city has contracted the demolition of 409 W. Main St., which requires that block to be closed between Leray and Davidson streets during the following time schedule: Friday, Feb. 14 it’ll be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Demolition on the building began shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. A crane started to slowly chomp away at the back side of the building.
Demolition has begun at 409 W. Main St. in Watertown. The crane is currently chomping away at it. @wdtnews pic.twitter.com/r4BTmabbv2— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) February 14, 2020
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction.
