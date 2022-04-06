SACKETS HARBOR — The remains of the former Harbor Motel that sustained damages from three fires three years ago will soon be removed from the corner of Route 3 and Adams Road.
Zoning officer Marlene Lennox told the Hounsfield Town Planning Board that she expects the mangled mess to be carted off this month, perhaps as early as next week.
The burnt motel has been an eyesore for years, but three fires in the fall of 2019 left it in a mostly collapsed condition.
“It looks horrible,” Planning Board Chair Yvonne M. Podvin said.
Bronze Construction, Remsen, will demolish the rest of the motel and then truck the debris to the landfill.
The abandoned, eight-room Harbor Motel was set on fire on Oct. 2, 2019, the third time in a month. The first fire was contained to one room, and the second to one part of the exterior — both were extinguished quickly.
The third time, the motel was fully engulfed.
The motel was vacant for 15 years before the fires.
It’s unclear who is going to pay for the demolition and removal of the debris.
The town has an unsafe building and structure law that allows the town to take the action. The town will then go after the property owner, town attorney James A. Burrows said.
According to Jefferson County Real Property Tax Services, the owner, however, appears to be Christopher M. Swartz, the former Jreck Sub principal owner who in July 2017 was sentenced to 12½ years in prison for federal wire fraud and tax evasion. He bought the property in 2013 for $200,000.
So the cost of the removal could end up falling on the taxpayers, town officials said.
