CAPE VINCENT — After seeing the peaceful March for Unity in Watertown last week, three small business owners have planned a silent and socially distant demonstration — set for 6 p.m. Saturday.
Two days after the March For Unity in Watertown, during which a group of more than 100 people walked from Thompson Park to Public Square and then back, Shannon Walter, Kate Castle and Carly Basinger formed the Cape Vincent Coalition for Change.
“We attended some of the marches and rallies throughout the state and in Watertown,” Ms. Walter said, “and we were like ‘Ya know what, we can do this here. In our small town of Cape Vincent, we can show that we have love and compassion and are very much aware of what’s going on.’”
All of them in Cape Vincent, Ms. Castle owns Hedge Witch Botanicals, Ms. Basinger owns Riverside Farm and Ms. Walter owns Shannon Walter Art.
“We have a skin in this game,” she said. “And we has a stake in this community.”
Ms. Walter, who’s 33 years old and also works with at-risk youth at the Watertown Family YMCA, said the coalition was inspired by Gené S. Robinson, who organized last week’s march. Ms. Robinson saying the rally wasn’t meant to attack police but rather to address a centuries-old problem that was never taken care of stuck with Ms. Walter, she said.
“The coalition is really about bringing light to issues, making changes and making sure our community is a welcoming and safe place for people of color and people that identify within the LGBTQIA community,” she said. “Obviously the hot button right now is addressing systemic racism and coming together to make sure anyone who enters Cape Vincent feels loved and welcomed, and we love our local police officers. We support good police officers, just like we support good teachers.”
Ms. Walter said she consulted with Ms. Robinson about the best ways to ensure a safe and permissible event. She said she also spoke with the village board, which said to emphasize social distancing, wear masks and be silent.
“That’s so amazing I could literally cry,” Ms. Robinson said. “I didn’t realize they planned one so quickly.”
Which was always the intent, to keep momentum and to meet at the Cape Vincent Village Green for a brief discussion before standing in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the exact amount of time a Minneapolis police officer had his knee on the neck of George Floyd, a black man who died as a result.
“I think there is something eerie and powerful about seeing a bunch of people just standing in silence,” Ms. Walter said. “That I think means so much more than just screaming.”
And Ms. Walter said part of the reason why some are against the movement is rooted in fear.
“We have to take the fear away and say ‘Look we’re not monsters,’” she said, ‘we’re not looking to burn down your community. We’re looking to have a mature conversation.’”
