WATERTOWN — The city is applying for a Department of Defense grant to help pay for a $50 million project that would meet required federal water safety standards at the water treatment plant.
For more than a year, a Syracuse engineering firm, GHD, has been researching a solution to reduce two disinfection byproducts that exceed acceptable levels at the Huntington Street water treatment plant.
The City Council on Monday night agreed to apply for the grant through the DOD’s Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program.
The city is eligible for the grant because it provides Fort Drum with water through water lines owned by the Development Authority of the North Country.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix is hopeful that the city gets funded.
“I think we have a good project,” Mr. Mix said after Monday’s meeting. “I think there’s enough of a benefit to the military to make it competitive.”
The DOD grants are for a minimum of $250,000 and go up to $20 million. Applications are due Friday.
GHD will prepare the application.
The city is looking for other state and federal funding to help finance the project.
Recently, GHD determined that the project will have to proceed with three different expensive processes to resolve the plant’s problems, causing its cost to skyrocket to $50 million.
On Monday night, council members also approved $50 million in bonding for the project. The DOD grant is required to have funding already in place for the project before submitting an application.
The two byproducts are total trihalomethanes, or TTHM, and haloacetic acids, or HAA5. They are formed when chlorine or other disinfectants used to control microbial contaminants in drinking water react with naturally occurring organic and inorganic matter, such as tree leaves, algae or other plants in surface water, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
The city water is drawn from the Black River.
The city is under a federal EPA administrative order to fix the problems.
Since last September, GHD has been working on a pilot testing program to determine the scope of the project.
As the result of that work, the project will now include replacing the sedimentation basin in the Black River with a concrete structure built on Huntington Island at a projected cost of $22.7 million. The city has hoped that a new basin would not be needed.
A new ozonation and production system will be built at the water treatment plant at an expected cost of $16.7 million. That system will inject ozone into the water to help with sedimentation.
The third part of the consultant’s findings involve the plant’s filter beds. The filter beds will be dug deeper and a granular activated carbon will be used, replacing the existing material. The cost will be $10.7 million.
The project was initially projected at $15 million and then thought to likely exceed $30 million.
The city has been talking to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Reps. Elise M. Stefanik and Claudia L. Tenney about securing funding with their help for the project.
The city also is applying for a state grant.
DANC, which purchases water from the city, is responsible for 25% of the cost of the project.
On Monday night, council members also approved paying GHD another $43,900 for some additional engineering services. The city will to continue to rent some equipment to conduct further testing on how to resolve the byproducts issue.
According to its contract, GHD will now be paid a total of $776,605 to complete all of its work.
Council members also agreed that the project will have no impact on the environment, and they amended the city’s capital program to reflect the $50 million cost.
Periodically, water customers receive postcards from the city notifying them of the two disinfection byproducts that exceed acceptable levels. The most recent postcard went out to water users a few weeks ago. According to the notices, the situation is not an emergency.
