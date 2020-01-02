LAFARGEVILLE — The LaFargeville Volunteer Fire Department has been called back to a house nearly a half-dozen times to dump more water after a blaze leveled the two-story home on New Year’s Day.
At around 1:30 a.m., the owner of a house on Carter Street Road returned home from celebrating on New Year’s Eve. He would later tell emergency personnel that he wasn’t home for five minutes before he noticed flames.
LaFargeville Fire Chief Wade Ingalls said the house was fully-engulfed by the time he and his department got there.
“It was just rolling,” he said.
Five more departments would respond to assist LaFargeville, including crews from Depauville, Clayton, Dexter, Chaumont and Fishers Landing.
The biggest concern during a response to a rural area is gaining access to water, Mr. Ingalls said. And all the way out there, they were basically without a source, so they used what they had.
The Clayton department brought its latter truck capable of spraying water from 100 feet. Another water line sprayed the house from the front yard.
“That’s all we could do,” Mr. Ingalls said, “just soak it.”
After the initial response, LaFargeville fire had to return at around 10 a.m. to extinguish a hollow tree that had caught fire in the front yard. They would go back in the afternoon, and then again at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to spray rekindling flames.
At around 9 a.m. Thursday, Chief Ingalls was back again to check the house. It was still on fire, though the flames were in the cellar. It’s unlikely to spread from underground.
“We can soak the whole top and not see any smoke or flames, and then there will be a tiny ember underneath,” he said. “With a little bit of breeze, it’ll start getting hot again, dry itself out and burn right back up through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.